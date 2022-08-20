The city of Santa Fe is in a bind, like many other cities across the nation.

Many citizens feel fed up with the numerous unsanctioned homeless campsites that have popped up all over town since the beginning of the pandemic. They want action. They want the campers moved “anywhere but here.”

At the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place, we have experienced this issue firsthand. In January, we implemented a zero-tolerance policy, refusing all non-lifesaving services to anyone who chose to camp or loiter near the shelter. It was a heartbreaking decision to make, but people were blocking the street and sidewalks and camping on private property. We had to consider our neighbors as well as the guests who were abiding by shelter rules and using shelter services.

Korina Lopez is the executive director of the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place and is the former executive director of the midtown emergency shelter. Beverly Kellam is the Interfaith Community Shelter’s deputy director and has been the finance and development director there since 2016.

Popular in the Community