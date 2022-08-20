The city of Santa Fe is in a bind, like many other cities across the nation.
Many citizens feel fed up with the numerous unsanctioned homeless campsites that have popped up all over town since the beginning of the pandemic. They want action. They want the campers moved “anywhere but here.”
At the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place, we have experienced this issue firsthand. In January, we implemented a zero-tolerance policy, refusing all non-lifesaving services to anyone who chose to camp or loiter near the shelter. It was a heartbreaking decision to make, but people were blocking the street and sidewalks and camping on private property. We had to consider our neighbors as well as the guests who were abiding by shelter rules and using shelter services.
This policy, in conjunction with an increased police presence, has worked on Harrison Road, but unfortunately, people who were camping just moved elsewhere.
Taking advantage of the city’s homeless shelters is an option for most of the people who are camping outside, and we at the Interfaith Community Shelter have made the decision to open early for both men and women this year to ease the city’s burden as it begins reenforcing the ban on unsanctioned camping.
On Sept. 2, Pete’s will close the Women’s Summer Safe Haven early and open the Seasonal Overnight Shelter that normally would begin in mid-October.
Increasing shelter capacity will not be the only solution to unsanctioned camping. The city of Santa Fe is working hard to create alternatives for people who will not come into shelters.
But we at the Interfaith Community Shelter look forward to the early return of our male guests, and we also hope for peace, tranquility and compassion to be the norm as we strive to help the most vulnerable members of the community.
Korina Lopez is the executive director of the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place and is the former executive director of the midtown emergency shelter. Beverly Kellam is the Interfaith Community Shelter’s deputy director and has been the finance and development director there since 2016.