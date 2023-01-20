Stand with any kid who has never experienced the vast open spaces and natural beauty our state has to offer and you will always hear the same expression, “I didn’t know this existed in New Mexico.”

For some families, experiencing the natural beauty of our state is a rite of passage that happens at an early age. But for many of us, especially New Mexico’s communities of color, accessing the outdoors requires removing barriers and investing in creating that connection.

That’s why the Outdoor Equity Fund, first created in 2020, is so important and why ensuring it has a permanent funding stream should be an easy decision for our legislators when they’re in Santa Fe this year.

Josue De Luna Navarro is the Land Based and Outdoor director of The Semilla Project and a certified AMGA single pitch instructor, apprentice alpine guide and wilderness first responder based in Albuquerque.

