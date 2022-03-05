Why is it so easy to convince people of a lie and so difficult to convince them of the truth, even in the face of overwhelming evidence?
Why do so many folks believe that massive voter fraud took place in the 2020 elections when it did not? Why are so many people convinced that drinking bleach or taking an animal dewormer works better against the coronavirus than clinically proven vaccines given to hundreds of millions with positive effects? Why are so many convinced that masks and social distancing are ineffective when the data says otherwise?
I’m not talking about those who tell the lies, or who truly believe that George Soros is firing lasers at them from the moon or a satanic cannibalistic group of the powerful is running a child trafficking operation out of a Washington, D.C., pizza parlor. No, those true believers are in their own category.
I’m talking about otherwise thoughtful and intelligent folks who believe the election was rigged and Donald Trump won. I’m talking about your friendly neighbor who refused to get vaccinated or wear a mask and died swearing to the end that it wasn’t COVID-19 when it clearly was. Why have people become so resistant to the demonstrable truth?
Is it because of the political strategy to use lies as some kind of “alternate truth” and claim at least as much validity for it as the real thing? Is it the echo chamber effect of obtaining one’s news from a single source? Is it because of the incredible volume of lies numbing folks’ ability to reason (the Washington Post documented more than 30,000 Trump told in his four years in office)?
Or is it because the liars never, ever back down from the lie regardless of the facts (and more often than not double down on it)? Or perhaps it is because the liar never seems to be held accountable for the lie, thereby indirectly giving it credence? Or because the wheels of justice turn so slowly that accountability becomes moot?
I certainly don’t have the answer. But I do know the problem is getting worse, not better — the above examples are only some of the most blatant. Decisions based upon a foundation of lies can be found at every level of our social discourse.
If people can’t separate truth from lies, we are all in big trouble. If one believes massive voter fraud occurred in the 2020 election, then one is more likely to believe Trump won. That leads in the short term to things like the imposition of restrictive voting laws and the potential for a partisan takeover of the necessarily nonpartisan voting process. In the longer term, it will lead to a loss of confidence in our electoral process and continued erosion and eventual destruction of the American system of democracy.
Similarly, if one believes COVID-19 vaccines are more dangerous than being infected by the virus, it may lead to not getting vaccinated and putting not only oneself at mortal risk but potentially putting at risk your family, friends and neighbors while at the same time prolonging the pandemic.
We all need to understand that the basis upon which we make decisions has consequences, for both ourselves, our neighbors and our nation. It is up to all of us to learn how to tell truth from lies.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.