I have been a community organizer for most of my life. My grandparents taught me so much about the importance of community service.
Grandpa was a retired city worker, and he took me to City Hall when I was young to learn how government works. He took me into my first voting booth, too. When I was concerned about pollution in our local river, he suggested I call our state representative, who listened to me.
Grandma and I volunteered every week at a local nursing home. We fed the elders and listened to their stories. I sang for them. We read scripture during the Catholic Masses there. The time we spent with the elders made a difference in their lives. Connection with caring people helped them to feel less lonely.
Little things like this add up to make our communities better. We each can only do so much individually, but we can make changes within our spheres of influence. When we work together, our beneficial impact grows.
My grandparents taught me that when there is injustice, we need to speak up and act to make things better. These experiences taught me that we have power to effect social change.
Over the years, I have worked on a range of issues including workers’ rights, land, water, and wildlife conservation, affordable housing, renewable energy, economic development, education and government accountability. I’m a registered independent, like the majority of registered voters, because I am so disheartened by the partisan squabbling that stifles the progress we can make.
My friends’ and family members’ beliefs span the political spectrum. I find that if you take the wedge issues and buzzwords out of conversations, we mostly agree on what the problems are and that we need to find solutions. Humans have the same basic needs and struggles, even if we seem different.
We must figure out how to work together. Our futures depend on it.
We face massive challenges, and silver bullets are elusive. Let’s work with folks from different backgrounds to find solutions.
It frustrates me to see well-intentioned groups and people supposedly working toward the same goals disagree on policy and obstruct each other, because one thing doesn’t go far enough or another thing goes too far, or somebody doesn’t get along with someone.
We’re doomed if we can’t get beyond this. Let’s collaborate to find common ground and advance policies and programs that benefit our communities. Doing something that does some good is better than doing nothing.
Alysha Shaw is the campaign director of Public Power New Mexico, a grassroots coalition working to empower our communities to be able to generate affordable renewable energy. She is active in the global movement to democratize our energy system.