I have been a community organizer for most of my life. My grandparents taught me so much about the importance of community service.

Grandpa was a retired city worker, and he took me to City Hall when I was young to learn how government works. He took me into my first voting booth, too. When I was concerned about pollution in our local river, he suggested I call our state representative, who listened to me.

Grandma and I volunteered every week at a local nursing home. We fed the elders and listened to their stories. I sang for them. We read scripture during the Catholic Masses there. The time we spent with the elders made a difference in their lives. Connection with caring people helped them to feel less lonely.

Alysha Shaw is the campaign director of Public Power New Mexico, a grassroots coalition working to empower our communities to be able to generate affordable renewable energy. She is active in the global movement to democratize our energy system.