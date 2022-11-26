OK, people, listen up. What has happened to all we learned from our parents and forefathers? We’ve forgotten how to be a good neighbor, to help one another, to wave and say “Hi.”

Manners have gone out the window and forgotten and not been taught. No one holds the door any more. People (adults and kids) don’t say please and thank you. Wow, what happened? Where is the welcome wagon?

If today’s generation could experience the days gone by just for a weekend, I think they would know what we are talking about and what they are missing. I’m serious. Something has got to give. So as my dad used to say, “shape up or ship out.”

Joni Brenneisen is a longtime Santa Fe resident.

