OK, people, listen up. What has happened to all we learned from our parents and forefathers? We’ve forgotten how to be a good neighbor, to help one another, to wave and say “Hi.”
Manners have gone out the window and forgotten and not been taught. No one holds the door any more. People (adults and kids) don’t say please and thank you. Wow, what happened? Where is the welcome wagon?
If today’s generation could experience the days gone by just for a weekend, I think they would know what we are talking about and what they are missing. I’m serious. Something has got to give. So as my dad used to say, “shape up or ship out.”
He’d be appalled at how we, the people, are acting and treating each other. He would say, “I fought the war for this. I lost a brother fighting for this country, and this is how we are acting.”
We are more educated and knowledgeable now than ever, and we can’t be more civilized than this?
I read about crime and violence — it’s sad and it makes me upset to see and hear how we are acting, with shootings, robberies and burglaries. It’s not right.
So take a step back and reconsider your behavior. Has this pandemic not opened your eyes to the world around you? Most of us have way too much. Let’s remember how to share and be kind and giving. We live in the City Different. Let’s show the world just how different we are and not be like them.
Do you remember the song “Let it begin with me?”
I think it fits. Let’s sing it and be it. Remember, life is good and God is great. There is good in all of us. Let’s let it shine!