“There is no limit to what we as women can accomplish.”

— Michelle Obama

In our roles as Communities In Schools of New Mexico site coordinators at Capital High School, we have the honor of leading a biweekly Girls’ Empowerment Group. Founded by former Communities In Schools site coordinator Heather Sellers, this peer support group was created to empower young women and introduce them to positive women role models from our community who have forged a path to life and career success.

Maria Gonzales and Erika Reyes Gonzalez are Communities In Schools of New Mexico site coordinators at Capital High School.