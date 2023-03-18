Although I have lived in Santa Fe for decades, I grew up back East. I still remember when my older sister, who had moved to California, once came home to visit. She stepped off the curb onto a crosswalk without looking and, luckily, I was able to pull her back to the sidewalk before she was mowed down by a yellow cab. After just a few years away, she learned that West Coast drivers are taught to respect the crosswalk. But she forgot about how most people drove on the East Coast.
Here in Santa Fe, we also have to be careful when we walk. I enjoy walking around Santa Fe, even though most sidewalks, if they exist, need work. Before the pandemic, I would walk a few miles on my lunch hour, from downtown either up Alameda in the shade or to DeVargas Center or the Solana Center to run an errand. I now work near the state’s South Capitol complex and clear my mind with a midday walk. My routes have changed, but one thing hasn’t — many drivers do not remember this one thing from driver’s ed: Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.
State law and City Ordinance 2021-2 requires drivers to yield to pedestrians in marked and unmarked crosswalks “[w]hen traffic-control signals are not in place or not in operation.” We all know what a marked crosswalk looks like, either bordered by wide stripes or with its crosswise zebra stripes. Any intersection that does not have a marked crosswalk, like at a four-way stop, has four unmarked crosswalks, and drivers are supposed to yield to pedestrians even at those unmarked crosswalks.
Pedestrians should realize they must yield to vehicles when crossing mid-block outside of a crosswalk. When I’m at a crosswalk, even if I have a signal going my way, I try to make eye contact with drivers before stepping off the sidewalk, and I’ll wave or tip my hat to those who yield. I’d guess about half of drivers slow or stop, and half blow on through as if I’m not there. Are those who don’t yield in such a hurry that they can’t handle the five-second delay?
What can we all do to make sure pedestrians are safer? In addition to pedestrians and drivers following the rules of the road, the city can ensure all new developments include adequate pedestrian facilities (as required by Resolution 2022-46) and keep signage and striping in good repair. Planning and code development can be urged to follow the city’s Multimodal Transition Plan (in Resolution 2022-65). The city has plans in place to make excellent long-term changes.
If you read Chapter 23 of the city code that exists today, you would be alarmed to learn that “no person owning … property within the city shall permit any … sidewalk contiguous thereto to be out-of-repair.” If a sidewalk is not repaired, then the city’s public works director may set steps in motion that could lead to issuance of a notice of violation and filing of a lien on the property for the cost of repairs to the sidewalk. I would guess that this process rarely, if ever, happens.
Setting long-term goals is important to create lasting change. Using the tools we have today is just as important to making things better.
Meanwhile, we can all do our part. If you are driving and see me or another pedestrian at a crosswalk, make eye contact, slow down and yield. And be especially careful when turning right on red. Please give us a brake.
Erik Aaboe has lived and worked in Santa Fe since 1980. You might have seen him walking around.