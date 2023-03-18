Although I have lived in Santa Fe for decades, I grew up back East. I still remember when my older sister, who had moved to California, once came home to visit. She stepped off the curb onto a crosswalk without looking and, luckily, I was able to pull her back to the sidewalk before she was mowed down by a yellow cab. After just a few years away, she learned that West Coast drivers are taught to respect the crosswalk. But she forgot about how most people drove on the East Coast.

Here in Santa Fe, we also have to be careful when we walk. I enjoy walking around Santa Fe, even though most sidewalks, if they exist, need work. Before the pandemic, I would walk a few miles on my lunch hour, from downtown either up Alameda in the shade or to DeVargas Center or the Solana Center to run an errand. I now work near the state’s South Capitol complex and clear my mind with a midday walk. My routes have changed, but one thing hasn’t — many drivers do not remember this one thing from driver’s ed: Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

State law and City Ordinance 2021-2 requires drivers to yield to pedestrians in marked and unmarked crosswalks “[w]hen traffic-control signals are not in place or not in operation.” We all know what a marked crosswalk looks like, either bordered by wide stripes or with its crosswise zebra stripes. Any intersection that does not have a marked crosswalk, like at a four-way stop, has four unmarked crosswalks, and drivers are supposed to yield to pedestrians even at those unmarked crosswalks.

Erik Aaboe has lived and worked in Santa Fe since 1980. You might have seen him walking around.