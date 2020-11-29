During the 1990s, as chair of the International Monitoring Project of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, I worked with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and others in modeling for the world the powerful choice South Africa was facing: the refusal to be consumed by resentment and hate, while embracing a different path. My life and worldview were forever changed.
It was clear that the commission was not going to create a society that embraced and sang "Kumbaya" around a campfire. But the process itself had a redemptive power essential for giving any sector of society a chance of creating an atmosphere conducive for peace, right relationship, and what they called in South Africa a “human rights culture.”
This experience drove me this summer to contact Mayor Alan Webber and, at his request, draft a proposal for a Santa Fe Culture of Peace Commission whose first effort could be a Truth and Reconciliation Project. I’d co-founded a similar commission in Ashland, Ore., some years prior when I’d wandered from New Mexico for several years.
Such a commission creates a community institution that lives on past a particular project to help expand and maintain a culture of peace. Mike Gross’ letter to the editor ("Start talking," Nov. 1) affirmed that we need a more permanent institution “to address issues about how to live with one another in peace, harmony and goodwill.” To date I have heard little from the mayor, but voices in our city continue to cry out for a broad and durable approach to truth and reconciliation.
In 1999 the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace (A/RES/53/243 and 52/13) defining a culture of peace as a set of values, attitudes, modes of behavior and ways of life that prevent conflicts by tackling their root causes and solving problems through dialogue and negotiation among individuals, groups and nations. It’s about shifting all aspects of our societies from force to reason, from conflict and violence to dialogue and embrace humanity’s interconnectedness, what Tutu described to me as our “ubuntu nature.”
The Constitution of UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, begins as follows: “Since wars begin in the minds of men, it is in the minds of men that the defenses of peace must be constructed,” and have invited states and cities, to develop a culture of peace based on the universal values of respect for life, liberty, justice, solidarity, tolerance, human rights and equality.” Thousands of groups and cities have participated.
A Santa Fe Culture of Peace Commission could be made up of commissioners from various sectors of society with as balanced as possible of diversity of representation by race, gender, national origin and other underrepresented groups. In light of our times and the divisiveness that flows from history and lingering systemic racism, there is a need for a process that will help heal the current and centuries old trauma of a city and enhance relationships going forward. The commission process is aimed at building a historic bridge between these past divides.
With many of us wiping away tears and hanging on every word, of Nonceba Zokwe, a mother of 13, whose son was killed by the police in 1988, summed up, in her Truth and Reconciliation Commission testimony, the crossroads in which we find ourselves today as a community, declaring “I think tomorrow you will have to decide for yourself who you are … and what you will be tomorrow.”
