These last eight years for me

have been hell on wheels and then some;

pain suffering poverty, eggs sunnyside down

and

incredible love joy and some laughter;

you take what comes and give back love anyway

and keep a small smile in your heart

trust and verify … trust and verify!

my new mantra

and then when you least expect it

healing comes softly with a size 14 foot

and from somewhere inside

the words come from who knows where;

I forgive you life and I wouldn’t have changed a thing!

And for the people who have hurt me

(or by being silent of the crime and breaking the public trust)

have hurt our world, our home, our children.

{Truth and reconciliation is the model for healing}

from Mandela and Tutu that heals the world.

It requires you to confess and offer retribution to change the the energy of the relationship,

(to begin the healing process)

which then becomes a circle of healing for everyone.

“when you cause violence to me you cause violence to yourself

because we are all human beings”*

I am you and you are me

and together with love and forgiveness we are the world!

*Words written on the entrance to the Holocaust museum in Rwanda

Robert Francis “Mudman” Johnson is a Santa Fe artist.

