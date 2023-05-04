I am alarmed at the high rates of missing Native women and the fact that these stories are not addressed more by the mainstream media. The lack of awareness and data on missing and murdered Indigenous women is causing a larger problem and is not helping push for a solution.

According to a 2020 report, there are documented cases of over 2,300 missing Native American women in the United States and another 2,000 missing in Canada. The report, put out by Sovereign Bodies Institute, notes that 60% of the cases ended up in homicides and 31% involved girls 18 years old or younger. Just here in New Mexico we have over 170 missing women per the FBI and Navajo Nation.

One issue with Native women going is missing is that these cases are not covered by mainstream media as they do the incidents of missing Caucasian women. When 22-year-old, blonde and blue-eyed, Gabby Petino went missing, she was on the front page of newspapers and lead TV and cable news broadcasts. Though Native American women are murdered at 10 times the national average, their missing person cases are not covered.

Kerry Young resides in Santa Fe and is a senior at University of New Mexico majoring in psychology and minoring in criminology.

Recommended for you