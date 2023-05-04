I am alarmed at the high rates of missing Native women and the fact that these stories are not addressed more by the mainstream media. The lack of awareness and data on missing and murdered Indigenous women is causing a larger problem and is not helping push for a solution.
According to a 2020 report, there are documented cases of over 2,300 missing Native American women in the United States and another 2,000 missing in Canada. The report, put out by Sovereign Bodies Institute, notes that 60% of the cases ended up in homicides and 31% involved girls 18 years old or younger. Just here in New Mexico we have over 170 missing women per the FBI and Navajo Nation.
One issue with Native women going is missing is that these cases are not covered by mainstream media as they do the incidents of missing Caucasian women. When 22-year-old, blonde and blue-eyed, Gabby Petino went missing, she was on the front page of newspapers and lead TV and cable news broadcasts. Though Native American women are murdered at 10 times the national average, their missing person cases are not covered.
According to Abigail Echo-Hawk, director of the Urban Indian Health Institute, 95% of the cases of missing Indigenous women are not covered in the media. As long as we do not take these missing person cases seriously, we will not stop this epidemic.
The stories of missing and murdered Indigenous women must be brought out into the light so there is awareness and therefore more prevention. We need our law enforcement to work with these tribes and family members. Many times, these family members are afraid to file a missing person’s report with officials. They end up working with private investigators, if they can afford it, or search for themselves. Our law enforcement must do better.
I am asking readers to contact our New Mexico Sens. Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich and voice your concern about this crisis. Share information on social media to spread the word. Tell people — whatever you can do to make more people aware of the problem.
We must make our lawmakers know that we stand with our Native neighbors and tribal nations. Silence around missing women is unacceptable. We as a community must use our voices and demand change.
Kerry Young resides in Santa Fe and is a senior at University of New Mexico majoring in psychology and minoring in criminology.