Here we go again — election season. In addition to the barrage of negative ads that have started, this is the season when elected officials who can’t be reelected take actions that are potentially unlawful and otherwise make no sense. Add to the normal “lame duck syndrome” a group of five being ousted, and it becomes absurd. The five I’m referring to are none other than the Public Regulation Commission.

This group of elected officials has been an abysmal failure, which is why the public overwhelmingly voted in 2020 to have members ousted and be replaced with a group of competent people who will be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.

This governing body has a very important job to do — they regulate many things that are important to our day-to-day lives. The PRC regulates consumer issues relating to:

Robert Durham writes from Albuquerque.

