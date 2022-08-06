Here we go again — election season. In addition to the barrage of negative ads that have started, this is the season when elected officials who can’t be reelected take actions that are potentially unlawful and otherwise make no sense. Add to the normal “lame duck syndrome” a group of five being ousted, and it becomes absurd. The five I’m referring to are none other than the Public Regulation Commission.
This group of elected officials has been an abysmal failure, which is why the public overwhelmingly voted in 2020 to have members ousted and be replaced with a group of competent people who will be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.
This governing body has a very important job to do — they regulate many things that are important to our day-to-day lives. The PRC regulates consumer issues relating to:
Transportation: Billing issues for towing companies, ambulances, limousines and taxis.
Transportation: Intrastate motor carrier registration.
Pipeline safety: Enforcement of state and federal regulations regarding oil and natural gas pipeline safety.
Utilities: Natural gas, propane, investor-owned water and sewer, and electric companies and electric cooperatives.
Telecom: Incumbent Local Exchange Carriers (ILECs), which includes CenturyLink QC, Windstream and other local phone companies, including regulations of rates, service quality and billing issues.
Telecom: Intrastate long-distance carriers, including resellers of long distance and calling cards, billing, but not rates or terms of service.
Telecom: Cellular telephone service providers (wireless); no jurisdiction over rates, terms or quality of service. The commission does assist customers with wireless marketing and billing complaints.
Telecom: Competitive Local Exchange Carriers (CLECs), which includes companies that provide local service in competition with the ILECs. Jurisdiction over rates, quality of service and billing, but generally lightly regulated by the commission.
Telecom: Unauthorized billing or switching of carriers (cramming and slamming).
Moving companies: Intrastate (within the state) moves.
What’s particularly concerning about the way this PRC has handled itself is the number of times that decisions have gone from the PRC to the Supreme Court only to have cases sent back to the PRC because members didn’t do their jobs correctly in the first place, including times when they violated the law. Requiring people to go to the Supreme Court to get fair and lawful consideration is a tremendous waste of time and resources.
For example, in April, the New Mexico Business Coalition, a nonpartisan organization that supports business interests, filed two complaints with the attorney general, claiming the PRC is violating open meeting rules. To improperly close a meeting is a violation of both the letter and spirit of the law and breeds public mistrust in our public institutions. To make matters worse, the New Mexico Business Coalition filed a second complaint in July for the same thing — a PRC violation of the Open Meetings Act.
Just because you’re leaving office at the end of the year doesn’t give you the right to ignore the law, as evidenced by multiple complaints about the commission’s continued violations of the Open Meetings Act. There should be consequences for the PRC’s actions, regardless of whether they will be here to serve in a few months or not.