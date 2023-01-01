I am becoming more aware of the recent growth of Santa Fe, and I am wondering if we might step back a bit and start thinking about new, more exciting and inclusive ways to make our town better for everyone already here, rather than simply larger for a few more newcomers. I am specifically referring to a couple of projects currently being considered by the good folks at City Hall.
Why not think of the Old Pecos Trail property as a community park area for all of us, and the midtown campus project as another community commons as well. Old Pecos Trail should be relatively easy. Either the town, or a nonprofit foundation such as my Heath Foundation, could purchase the property from the longtime family owners, who might be delighted to sell their property so that it becomes available to the entire community and used for something other than making more money.
I can envision dirt walking trails among the existing trees sprinkled with benches and small picnic tables. Parking could be made available by widening Zia Road along and into that side of the park. Do we need to continue filling in existing open spaces with more buildings, vehicles and a few new people?
Although the current thinking about what we should do with the midtown campus property appears generally sound, with the provision for the restoration of older buildings and substantial amounts of open space for community gatherings and events, I question the wisdom of fitting more houses and vehicles into this space. Once again, do we really need to supply more housing of any kind in this important community space? There is still adequate space for such housing elsewhere, if we choose to continuing allowing it in light of our growing water crisis. Parking for this project could be made available underground as we have done elsewhere around our exceptionally well-designed town.
Although he now lives in Galisteo, Jim Heath is a 20-year resident of Santa Fe and spends considerable time there. He writes this only as a concerned citizen trying to maintain the exceptional place we now enjoy.