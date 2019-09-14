Patina Gallery welcomes Colorado’s Porsche 356 Club

For the past 20 years, Patina Gallery, located on West Palace Avenue downtown, has been in the business of bringing our community together through the love of art. To us, it is in spreading the importance of its beauty and sustaining it through our artists, our patrons, collectors, visitors and employees. What we do at Patina is collaborate with valued partners to bring beauty into a conversation that may have never been thought of before, and we believe it resonates with our collectors and the greater Santa Fe community.
On Sept. 21, we’re welcoming visiting members from Colorado’s Rocky Mountain 356 Club for a reception to celebrate the 356 Porsche from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s on the heels of last year’s exhibition, Porsche Portraits, by automobile photographer Michael Furman: We celebrated the Porsche automobile through his elegant profiling of various models, pivotal to the company’s history.
As we did last year, 20 parking spaces will be capped along West Palace Avenue for the occasion, this time consisting of various 356 Porsche models. Many in the lineup are owned by 356 Club members, and the rest will be sourced by curator of the lineup, local car enthusiast and Porsche owner John Paul Gonzales.
Whoever thought that Patina, a gallery for handmade jewelry and fine art, would suddenly feature automobile photography? We did, because we saw the art, and saw the beauty in what he was creating. Like a painter, sculptor or a maker in any other sense, Michael Furman admires the subject and adheres to a specific, artistic sensibility when curating his photography. That is why he is genuinely a world-renowned talent for what he does.
Why did we decide to partner with the Rocky Mountain 356 Club? Because we both share an appreciation for beauty and great craftsmanship. The club has been a treasure to work with and are thrilled to make Patina a primary destination in their upcoming tour through Santa Fe.
What we are offering to members of our community is this: To come visit with us, enjoy the beautiful, curated lineup and mingle with members of the club. We hope to excite conversation over these true works of art that everyone loves and encourage those to revel in the significant role the 356 played in Porsche history.
Optimistically, we are in for a great evening where everyone is welcome.
Ali DeMoro is the media specialist for the Patina Gallery in downtown Santa Fe.