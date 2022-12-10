Kudos to The New Mexican for publishing the Helaine Olen piece (“Medicare disadvantage — more like disadvantage,” Commentary, Dec. 1). Her article exposes the corrupt underbelly of the private insurance companies profiteering off of Medicare with these deceptive plans and slick marketing to vulnerable seniors. Because we are near the end of the annual enrollment period, it is essential to get the word out to Medicare patients to choose carefully what plan they enroll in based on their specific situation.

As a treating physician practicing in a rural community with very limited resources and access to specialty care, I see the rationing of care by these plans every day. Many times there is not an “in-network” specialist within a hundred miles of the patient’s location and even then, roadblocks to care are repeatedly put in place, like prior authorizations even for referrals to one of these specialist.

Attempting to get routine tests performed is an even greater challenge and often leads to the testing being delayed or never performed. Simple testing such as a sleep study requires no prior authorization from Medicare but routinely does so for any advantage plan, as an example.

Dr. Michael Lucia is a board-certified pulmonary and sleep specialist with 30 years of experience. He is practicing telemedicine in Carlsbad and resides in Santa Fe.

Popular in the Community