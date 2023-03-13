After a successful corporate career, I decided to venture into a new field and pursue a career in dentistry. I worked hard, put myself through eight years of school and was proud to open two practices here in New Mexico. Business was great, and my job allowed me to practice and balance my life with my wife and kids. A few years into my practice, I got tired of debris getting stuck under my contact lenses, so I decided to get LASIK surgery to correct my vision. As a health care provider, naturally, I looked for the best in the state, and after several, glowing recommendations, I chose the doctor I wanted to do my surgery.
I didn’t know that my visit to that independent outpatient clinic (the best in the state) would change my life forever. During my procedure, the laser was programmed incorrectly and burned a hole through my cornea. For years after that instance of medical malpractice, I lived in darkness because the light would cause intense migraines and vomiting. Because of this, I missed tender moments in the life of my family. I missed my son’s first pitch and my daughter winning her first gymnastics state title. I’ll never get those back.
Eventually, I had to seek care outside our state. The specialist recommended my eye be removed — and eventually, it was. With that, I lost my depth perception and, as a measure of safety for my own patients, I was forced to sell my two practices. I lost my livelihood because of medical malpractice. I’ve lost over $10 million in salary alone — not to mention precious time with my family. And because of the caps on damages patients can receive for malpractice cases, I received less than I made in one year of work.
I made the decision to step away from dentistry to make sure my patients were safe. So as the argument over the medical malpractice act continues in the Legislature, I cannot understand why my fellow doctors are not seeking the best outcomes for their patients. As a doctor, I know we’re human and that mistakes happen. But I would never advocate for the burden of my mistake to rest on the backs of my patients.
Doctors are advocating for patients to receive less when they’re harmed by a medical mistake — or worse, medical malfeasance. As a doctor, I always made sure to carry enough malpractice insurance to make my patients whole if I harmed them. I’m asking my fellow physicians to do the same. If a patient is harmed at your hand, do everything you can to make them whole. Don’t lobby against them. Even routine procedures such as LASIK eye surgery and colonoscopies have resulted in lifelong injuries and, at times, death.
Doctors: Do what you can to protect your patients. Legislators: Stand with patients, look out for what’s best for them, not just what’s best for doctors.
Dr. Jeffrey Greene had to give up his dental practice because of a botched eye surgery. He lives in Albuquerque.