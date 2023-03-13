After a successful corporate career, I decided to venture into a new field and pursue a career in dentistry. I worked hard, put myself through eight years of school and was proud to open two practices here in New Mexico. Business was great, and my job allowed me to practice and balance my life with my wife and kids. A few years into my practice, I got tired of debris getting stuck under my contact lenses, so I decided to get LASIK surgery to correct my vision. As a health care provider, naturally, I looked for the best in the state, and after several, glowing recommendations, I chose the doctor I wanted to do my surgery.

I didn’t know that my visit to that independent outpatient clinic (the best in the state) would change my life forever. During my procedure, the laser was programmed incorrectly and burned a hole through my cornea. For years after that instance of medical malpractice, I lived in darkness because the light would cause intense migraines and vomiting. Because of this, I missed tender moments in the life of my family. I missed my son’s first pitch and my daughter winning her first gymnastics state title. I’ll never get those back.

Eventually, I had to seek care outside our state. The specialist recommended my eye be removed — and eventually, it was. With that, I lost my depth perception and, as a measure of safety for my own patients, I was forced to sell my two practices. I lost my livelihood because of medical malpractice. I’ve lost over $10 million in salary alone — not to mention precious time with my family. And because of the caps on damages patients can receive for malpractice cases, I received less than I made in one year of work.

Dr. Jeffrey Greene had to give up his dental practice because of a botched eye surgery. He lives in Albuquerque.