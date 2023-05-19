As a person living with mental illness, I am appalled by the lack of police patience.

On Friday, a policeman shot my neighbor who was discharging a gun in the arroyo behind our condos. About my age, he was in a mental health crisis.

Evidently he was intending to exercise his Second Amendment rights by shooting himself.

Anne Albrink is a retired lawyer who has lived in and near Santa Fe for over 50 years.

Recommended for you