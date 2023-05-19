As a person living with mental illness, I am appalled by the lack of police patience.
On Friday, a policeman shot my neighbor who was discharging a gun in the arroyo behind our condos. About my age, he was in a mental health crisis.
Evidently he was intending to exercise his Second Amendment rights by shooting himself.
Therapy and medication keep me from acting in erratic, unpredictable ways that frighten the police, but if I did have another psychotic, manic episode, I would want to be talked down, not shot. When I got out of my car Friday to ask what was going on, the policeman who kept me from driving home shouted at me in a voice tinged with anger and fear.
Evidently the teams of social workers and police we pay to deal with these situations are not allowed to talk with people like my neighbor if there is a gun. It seems only one of the many officers on the scene had any training in crisis response.
Things are better now. Several years ago, the police shot dead a young man in a mental health crisis less than a mile from our condos. He had a knife, not a gun. The police only wounded my neighbor. This is progress.
But it is time to act as a nation. A few days only go by without a mass shooting. Guns kill thousands of us in homicides, suicides and accidents.
A reader suggested a one-day nationwide strike. I call for a full week. Nothing less has a chance of changing things. Yes, the police need better training and should not operate in a culture of fear, but guns are what create the fear.
If a constitutional amendment is needed, let’s have one. Let’s tell our legislators that the people don’t want to live like this any more.
Anne Albrink is a retired lawyer who has lived in and near Santa Fe for over 50 years.