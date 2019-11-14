Nov. 15, 1919: Suffragists Open Local Campaign Monday Afternoon
All women in the city who are interested in the federal amendment for women’s suffrage and its ratification by the legislature are urged to meet at the new museum on Monday afternoon at 3 o’clock.
Nov. 15, 1994: Santa Fe city workers today will become the first municipal employees in New Mexico to decide whether they want to unionize under a new state law.
Two unions — the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the United Workers of New Mexico — are vying to represent about 560 employees in a single bargaining union.
But workers don’t have to choose either union. A third option on the ballot will allow city employees to vote for no representation.
