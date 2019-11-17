Nov. 18, 1919: We understand that the internal revenue collector’s office is going to Albuquerque.

What was the deciding factor?

It was found that the “hotel accommodations in Albuquerque were superior.”

Now, as a matter of fact, while Albuquerque has one real modern hotel, it is harder to get rooms there than here. You have to wire for them a week in advance, generally. Albuquerque needs a new hotel fully as bad as does Santa Fe.

But — she has at least one real hotel and is able to make a much better showing on paper.

Nov. 18, 1969: LOS ALAMOS — The possibility of flinging a Vietnam War referendum into the faces of Los Alamos citizen stirred audience sentiment at Monday night’s County Council meeting.

Local Vietnam War critics were challenged to produce a petition signed by the necessary 1,000 Hill residents to hold a referendum on whether or not the County Council should endorse a resolution asking President Nixon immediately to reduce American involvement in the present Asian conflict.

Nov. 18, 1994: Property tax relief, which New Mexico legislators often promise but rarely deliver, began to look like a real possibility Thursday.

Rep. Ben Lujan, D-Nambé, unveiled for legislators a much-revised version of a bill he’s tried for several years running to make into law.

The bill, which Lujan said he will introduce in January, is aimed at slowing skyrocketing property taxes in high-growth counties such as Santa Fe and Taos.

