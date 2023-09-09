Right now, there are two Santa Fes: One, a world-class city attracting record amounts of wealthy, luxury homebuyers, often spending precious retirement life here. The other, a city that feels impossibly expensive and inaccessible, unintentionally pushing longtime residents and working-class families to the fringes.
To address our housing crisis fairly, we need to align our values as a city with our policies and investments to ensure all Santa Feans who work here can live here. That’s why I am chairing the United for Affordable Housing campaign to pass the 3% tax referendum on homes that sell for over $1 million. This tax will generate an estimated $6 million annually for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to help keep Santa Fe’s working-class families and longtime residents in Santa Fe.
As many of us know, our luxury home market is booming.
People are moving here for our natural beauty and vibrant community. It’s no surprise that our housing market is comparable to other desirable destination cities such as Bend, Ore.; Jackson, Wyo.; Lake Tahoe, Calif.; Aspen, Colo.; and Bozeman, Mont., whose exorbitant prices remain attractive and competitive even while the national market is struggling or stagnant. While homes in Santa Fe are increasingly out of reach for local Santa Feans, our luxury home market is relatively affordable compared to other city and state housing markets.
Many people purchasing luxury homes in Santa Fe are paying in cash or through private financing with loans from family, friends or contacts. Realtors are seeing multiple competitive offers and few contract terminations.
But for many, we are living in a very different housing market in Santa Fe.
Nearly half of Santa Feans are rent-burdened, paying more than one-third of their monthly income on rent. High costs of living in Santa Fe are forcing many working-class families and longtime residents to move to the outskirts of the city or to places like Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. In 2017, almost 40% of workers in Santa Fe County were commuting into the city for work. Families forced to commute to Santa Fe often lack access to amenities and end up spending a high percentage of their monthly income on transportation. Our housing ecosystem needs work, especially when we see increasing numbers of displaced people who have called Santa Fe home for generations.
The opponents of this measure say we should regressively “tax everyone” to pay for affordable housing. That requires those who have the lowest income to pay the highest burden. The 3% excise tax proposal is easily affordable to those who can afford to purchase multimillion-dollar homes — especially when compared to Realtors’ fees and high interest rates. Our entire community will benefit by investing in keeping all the people who make Santa Fe a thriving community.
Santa Fe is a city that believes in justice and fairness. We believe in community and preserving our unique history and culture. We need to put our money where our mouth is and create a permanent funding stream for affordable housing that reflects our values. Please make a plan to vote yes on the ballot referendum in November to ensure sustainable funding for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Andrea Romero is the state representative for House District 46 and chair of the United for Affordable Housing campaign.