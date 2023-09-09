Right now, there are two Santa Fes: One, a world-class city attracting record amounts of wealthy, luxury homebuyers, often spending precious retirement life here. The other, a city that feels impossibly expensive and inaccessible, unintentionally pushing longtime residents and working-class families to the fringes.

To address our housing crisis fairly, we need to align our values as a city with our policies and investments to ensure all Santa Feans who work here can live here. That’s why I am chairing the United for Affordable Housing campaign to pass the 3% tax referendum on homes that sell for over $1 million. This tax will generate an estimated $6 million annually for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to help keep Santa Fe’s working-class families and longtime residents in Santa Fe.

As many of us know, our luxury home market is booming.

Andrea Romero is the state representative for House District 46 and chair of the United for Affordable Housing campaign.

Recommended for you