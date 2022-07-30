This November, New Mexicans are faced with a crucial decision when voting on constitutional Amendment No. 1. The journey to direct democracy has been long and difficult, but we now have an unprecedented opportunity for the people of our state — inclusive of tribal communities — to access the second wealthiest permanent fund in this nation.
If approved, the amendment will allow us to leverage this fund as a permanent revenue source for early childhood education and a resource for all of our children to succeed in their education while honoring their culture and identity. Part of the long-term vision for New Mexico’s early childhood education system was realized when the state established the Early Childhood Education and Care Department.
Tribal leaders were vocal about the need to institutionalize the input of the tribes within the new department and were instrumental in the establishment of the position of assistant secretary for Native American Early Childhood Education and Care. Government-to-government collaboration such as this is especially necessary and meaningful as we near the 150th anniversary of the first Indian education policy that was intentionally designed to be a tool of forced cultural assimilation by removing Native American children from their families, languages and cultures.
Native American students were unjustly labeled as an educational liability, made scapegoats for inadequate education funding and policies. The ineffectiveness of the state’s approach to educating Native students was affirmed by the 2018 Yazzie/Martinez decision, which declared the state’s public education system was created for a monolingual and monocultural society. The late Honorable Judge Sarah Singleton articulated in her Yazzie/Martinez indictment that New Mexico’s long history of systemic and institutional racism has manifested in low academic achievement, high poverty rates, hunger, health disparities, cycles of violence and the highest rates of Native American youth suicide in the nation. All evidence of the excruciating hopelessness created when systems and institutions that fail our children turn around and blame us for our children’s underachievement and our failings as a people.
It is time to redefine our vision of public education. Paramount to doing so is to recognize we must place language and culture at the heart of public education. New Mexico has the unique opportunity to be a national leader by creating a new paradigm guided by the Tribal Remedy Framework, a comprehensive education plan that is aligned with the Yazzie/Martinez finding and endorsed by all of the sovereign nations of our state.
Constitutional Amendment No. 1 offers a watershed moment of monumental proportions. Not only is this a unique opportunity to secure long-term education funding, it is a critical moment to give life to an Indigenous vision for education. The amendment would solidify that the end product of a public education school system should be that our children are workforce-ready, college-ready, civic-ready and fully prepared to pass the teachings of our ancestors to the next generations.
As Indigenous people, we have a sacred trust and responsibility to ensure that our children are equipped with the knowledge of their culture and history to contribute to the continuation and sustainability of their language, culture and governance systems as their ancestors have since time immemorial. With our collective contributions to build public support for constitutional Amendment No. 1, we will succeed.
In realizing our collective success in passing the constitutional amendment, we must join together and fulfill our collective commitment to work together so that we ensure that we are building a lifelong learning framework of multilingualism and multiculturalism unprecedented anywhere in this country. Vote yes for kids. Vote yes for constitutional Amendment No. 1 in November.
Regis Pecos is the former governor of Cochiti Pueblo. He served 22 years as a senior adviser in the Legislature, including 12 years as chief of staff to the late speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ben Luján. He is the co-founder and co-director of Leadership Institute, an Indigenous Think Tank now in its 26th year.