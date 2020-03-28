Regarding Peter Thorp’s My View (“Attract, work to keep the best teachers in Santa Fe,” Feb. 24), I agree with his stance. As a retired educator, however, I need to add one very important point — discipline.
I returned to New Mexico after 21 years of teaching out of state. The pay was insulting. I was given credit for three years of experience out of my actual 21 years of experience plus a master’s degree for a grand total of $12,000 per year. This was in 1986.
What I had to deal with in the classroom was even worse. The disrespect was beyond comprehension, and contacting parents of disruptive students was an exercise in futility. The message was clear — not only to me but to other teachers as well; the student was blameless, and the teacher was at fault.
Parents requested and were granted pulling their child out of a teacher’s class because, according to their attitude, the child could do no wrong. This was a blessing to teachers who no longer had to deal with an unruly student, and a thorn in the side of the new teacher. Many teachers I have known have quit teaching after a year, while others quit after a few months of abuse from students.
I have friends who work as substitutes in the Santa Fe schools. Those who work at elementary schools have little to no problems; however, those at middle and high schools have many problems. Imagine walking into a classroom on your first day as a substitute and being met with erasers being thrown at you. This happened to one of my friends. Needless to say, she left the room, reported the incident to the office and left the school. We need support from principals who aren’t afraid to be honest with parents, and parents who discipline their children. It only takes one disruptive student to ruin a lesson.
To those parents who teach their children respect for others, whether teachers or not, thank you.
