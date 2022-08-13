In 2018, a state district judge issued a historic decision identifying the longtime shortcomings and faults of New Mexico’s public education system. The late Judge Sarah Singleton described in great detail how our Native American, English learners, disabled and economically disadvantaged students were not receiving the education they were promised by our state constitution. In turn, she demanded state policymakers fix the problem.

Since then, we have seen the governor declare an educational “moonshot,” a billion-dollar increase in K-12 education spending, and implemented the progressive theology of equity, inclusion and diversity to help these at-risk students. Our governor then shut down our public schools for more than a year and mandated remote learning, for which these same at-risk students would likely have less access to computers and internet service than other students.

What results has this education Hail Mary created? Students across all grades and backgrounds are falling further behind compared to their peers in other states, schools are seeing more students with behavioral health problems and higher rates of absenteeism, and New Mexico’s schools are still ranked 50th in the nation.

Rep. Rebecca Dow is a Republican from Truth or Consequences serving in the state House of Representatives.

