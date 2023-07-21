It’s been just over 90 days since the end of the 2023 legislative session, and over a hundred bills signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham are now going into effect.

The most egregious are House Bill 7 and Senate Bill 397, which we believe will force public school personnel to help underage children get abortion services and gender-altering services, such as hormone blockers, gender reassignment surgery, psychotropic medications. These laws simultaneously may prevent public school employees from informing parents when their children are obtaining these services. In response to these horrible laws, a grassroots effort is underway to bring these bills for a referendum vote and allow New Mexican voters to have a direct say in determining whether these laws should continue.

HB 7, as the advocates would claim, is designed to prevent discrimination or interference of anyone seeking “gender-affirming care” or “abortion care.” The reality, however, is that these bills are so poorly and vaguely written that if your son or daughter were to approach a teacher at their local middle school and request help finding “gender-affirming care,” the teacher is not only required to direct them to those services, but the Public Education Department is interpreting HB 7 to explicitly prohibit teachers from notifying their parents.

House Republican Whip Greg Nibert represents District 59, Roswell.

