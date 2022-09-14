Every Sunday in the Real Estate section, we get to read a column by Kim Shanahan, former executive director of the Santa Fe Home Builders Association who now resides in Costa Rica. He is a clever, often persuasive writer, but make no mistake: He is pro-development, at least in my opinion. His views about the last, unspoiled entry to our historic city, the Old Pecos Trail corridor to Santa Fe, the Old Pecos Trail Corridor, triggered me to write my first ever letter (“Following logic in Old Pecos Trail debate,” Building Santa Fe, Sept. 4).
One argument Shanahan proffers is comparing the Chapman project of 20 years ago to the current project being proposed off Old Pecos Trail, which is a rezoning of land from one home per acre to three homes per acre. Twenty years is a generation, and much has changed. Developers are building all over Santa Fe, much of it downright ugly.
Another argument he uses is the view of Planning Commission member Pilar Faulkner, who believes the south side of Santa Fe suffers the most infill while other parts of the city do not. That might be a valid point, but it has nothing to do with protecting a beautiful entry into our city. I would like to ask Faulkner if she was referring to the Old Pecos Trail Corridor.
Yet another argument in favor of rezoning this stretch of land refers to the property rights of the developer. What? The owners knew of the R-1 zoning when they bought the property.
What is happening to our city?
In my opinion, and that of many other Santa Feans, developers run our city. If we don't monitor what is going on, then what is special about Santa Fe will disappear forever. I don't believe we can rely on past decisions about land use as a guideline. Of course, that might be precisely what the new owners are counting on.
A fine example of good planning, with months of input from ordinary citizens (our real stakeholders) is the Santa Fe Railyard.
It is a legacy of former Mayor Debbie Jaramillo, who had the dream of making the Railyard a place for all of us, not big money developers. And, by the way, please ask the owners and tenants of that development how they feel about Jaramillo's dream come true.
A solution to the weekly column in the Real Estate section by Kim Shanahan might be to allow other organizations or people provide their opinions. Perhaps two columns a month for Shanahan and two columns a month by a preservationist-oriented person or organization, such as the Old Santa Fe Association (of which I am not a member).
Bob Dunn, along with his wife, owns Robert Dunn Real Estate. He has lived in Santa Fe for 42 years and has been an active real estate broker concentrating on residential sales. He is a champion of logical private property rights and has served as president of both the Santa Fe Association and the New Mexico Association of Realtors.