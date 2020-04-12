Welcome to Corona,

None of us ever dreamed we would be here.

A year from now 98 percent of us may look at this again and remember

A time when our decision to help people with medicine

Changed into a challenge beyond imagination.

A time when we were called on to work beyond usual

Capabilities for people in desperate need,

Many of whom will not survive.

We will see friends and co-workers respond heroically,

We will see people we have known well bend and break

Under the strain of a medical battlefield

In conditions that will challenge the psyche

In new and unnatural ways.

We will see really good people get too sick

To survive and ask the age-old questions

That never really have answers.

We will work until it seems the days will

Never come to an end,

But they will.

Normal times will come again when this

Is just a memory to be forgotten by future generations,

But we will remember our colleagues, patients,

Families and friends and realize

That we and everyone else are different

In ways that we could never have expected.

Dr. Gregg Valenzuela is a physician working in Albuquerque with Presbyterian Healthcare Services.

