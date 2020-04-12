Welcome to Corona,
None of us ever dreamed we would be here.
A year from now 98 percent of us may look at this again and remember
A time when our decision to help people with medicine
Changed into a challenge beyond imagination.
A time when we were called on to work beyond usual
Capabilities for people in desperate need,
Many of whom will not survive.
We will see friends and co-workers respond heroically,
We will see people we have known well bend and break
Under the strain of a medical battlefield
In conditions that will challenge the psyche
In new and unnatural ways.
We will see really good people get too sick
To survive and ask the age-old questions
That never really have answers.
We will work until it seems the days will
Never come to an end,
But they will.
Normal times will come again when this
Is just a memory to be forgotten by future generations,
But we will remember our colleagues, patients,
Families and friends and realize
That we and everyone else are different
In ways that we could never have expected.
