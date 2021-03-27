In mid-March of 2020, my life, like so many others, was suddenly turned upside down. After 27 years, my livelihood as a self-employed singing teacher came to an abrupt stop because of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. It was an especially scary time, as no one from my generation had ever experienced anything like this. I was scared for my health and that of my loved ones, but I was far more frightened about how I would survive economically.
Fortunately, Congress created the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program to keep people like myself afloat during this challenging time. Because of this, I have been able to keep my modest apartment and therefore my beloved creatures, as well as continue to meet my other basic needs.
However, during the course of the 11 months since my pandemic benefits began, the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions has made three serious errors in handling my claim. The first two errors took six weeks each to resolve, and the third one is still in limbo. I have not received a payment in 12 weeks and have not been able to reach a single soul who will help me, despite dozens of calls, emails, snail mails, letters to the governor and letters to both U.S. senators. Fortunately, I am still able to teach a couple students a week online, had some savings to draw on and have generous, caring friends who have offered loans and given outright financial help.
It has been a blood-pressure raising, sleep-depriving nightmare, but I am lucky. I don’t have children to support. I do have a computer, internet access and the wherewithal to find ways to navigate this hellacious system. Others lack those resources. How many of them are homeless or couch-surfing now? How many are forgoing meals? How many are staying in abusive relationships for the roof over their head? How many New Mexicans are on the brink of financial ruin (or past it) because of the inability to provide adequate, timely service?
I can’t help but wonder how the Department of Workforce Solutions got to be in such bad shape in the first place or why. Clearly the infrastructure was poor long before the pandemic. But why is that so? Who is responsible? And why hasn’t the state done everything necessary to get citizens’ checks to them in a timely fashion when it has had nearly a year to find solutions and implement them?
What is it about New Mexico that makes us so willing to tolerate such poor infrastructure, poor management and poor service? Does this state have low expectations of itself? Has New Mexico adopted a defeatist stance toward solving complex issues? Do those who hold the purse strings have a general disregard for the basic needs of working people like myself or perhaps a complete disconnect from the harsh realities we face?
I have had much reason and many months to ponder these questions and am sadly tempted to think all of the above are true, and will continue to be true, without a good deal of communal soul-searching, forward thinking, practical solutions and action taken on those solutions. I hope this happens soon.
