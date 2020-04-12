Am I just one of many poets

Being asked to write about our world today?

But the overwhelming events multiplying daily

Are beyond my ability to find the words,

To capture the enormity,

To accurately describe the extent

Of this worldwide pandemic

And its effect on my family, friends,

Town, county, state and country.

I look at an empty page in my journal

And don’t know where to begin.

I wonder who might be left

To find and read this in years to come.

Our aging skin is dry from scrubbing.

Our magazine covers curl up from disinfectant spray.

The laundry room a staging area for wipes and cleansers.

Packages wait on our porch to be washed.

Our historic Santa Fe Plaza is empty

Streets are lined with meters shrouded in small white bags

Like an army of parading ghosts.

Our governor is attacking this virus

Head on.

Defying Trump.

Closing our state to travelers.

Theaters, restaurants and hotels now closed.

Closing all businesses

Except banks, markets, gas stations,

The third highest state in test ranking.

She is demanding testing for all of us.

We reach out to sons and family and friends

By phone and FaceTime,

Not knowing when we will see them again.

Our new reality, if one or both of us

Gets sick or hurt, they cannot come help us

Like they could in past normality.

The sunny days are bearable

And we stay home and create

A new routine: TV, gin rummy, dog walking, washing, cooking,

Waving to neighbors who offer to help.

Nervous trips to the market

Hoping I can buy enough to feed us through the long weeks ahead.

Nighttimes are fraught with fears.

I wake often

Wondering if our sons and families will stay healthy.

Each family sheltering together

In the hopes they will be protected for the months ahead.

My mind jumps from one thought to another:

When will I stop living in sweatpants,

And dress up again to sit with friends at happy hour?

How will we celebrate our 60th anniversary in May?

I lie in the dark trying breathing exercises

And meditation to relax

So I may escape into sleep for a few hours.

A question popped into my head the other night:

Has the time come to call and be sure

All our funeral arrangements are still in order?

But Hope is still very strong

That, in spite of our age and frailties,

We can keep our daily lives together,

Eventually capturing our uncut white hair

Into wispy thin pony tails,

And surviving to make it through

To the other side of this storm.

Barbara Berkenfield writes from Santa Fe.

