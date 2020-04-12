Am I just one of many poets
Being asked to write about our world today?
But the overwhelming events multiplying daily
Are beyond my ability to find the words,
To capture the enormity,
To accurately describe the extent
Of this worldwide pandemic
And its effect on my family, friends,
Town, county, state and country.
I look at an empty page in my journal
And don’t know where to begin.
I wonder who might be left
To find and read this in years to come.
Our aging skin is dry from scrubbing.
Our magazine covers curl up from disinfectant spray.
The laundry room a staging area for wipes and cleansers.
Packages wait on our porch to be washed.
Our historic Santa Fe Plaza is empty
Streets are lined with meters shrouded in small white bags
Like an army of parading ghosts.
Our governor is attacking this virus
Head on.
Defying Trump.
Closing our state to travelers.
Theaters, restaurants and hotels now closed.
Closing all businesses
Except banks, markets, gas stations,
The third highest state in test ranking.
She is demanding testing for all of us.
We reach out to sons and family and friends
By phone and FaceTime,
Not knowing when we will see them again.
Our new reality, if one or both of us
Gets sick or hurt, they cannot come help us
Like they could in past normality.
The sunny days are bearable
And we stay home and create
A new routine: TV, gin rummy, dog walking, washing, cooking,
Waving to neighbors who offer to help.
Nervous trips to the market
Hoping I can buy enough to feed us through the long weeks ahead.
Nighttimes are fraught with fears.
I wake often
Wondering if our sons and families will stay healthy.
Each family sheltering together
In the hopes they will be protected for the months ahead.
My mind jumps from one thought to another:
When will I stop living in sweatpants,
And dress up again to sit with friends at happy hour?
How will we celebrate our 60th anniversary in May?
I lie in the dark trying breathing exercises
And meditation to relax
So I may escape into sleep for a few hours.
A question popped into my head the other night:
Has the time come to call and be sure
All our funeral arrangements are still in order?
But Hope is still very strong
That, in spite of our age and frailties,
We can keep our daily lives together,
Eventually capturing our uncut white hair
Into wispy thin pony tails,
And surviving to make it through
To the other side of this storm.
