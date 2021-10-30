Even before the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity was a significant problem for the children of New Mexico. This is an urgent issue because food insecurity (a wonky term for hunger) is associated with poor physical health, including the development of obesity (from taking in calories with little nutritional valve), developmental delays, mental health problems and poor educational outcomes.
We do not want this to happen to our children. Moreover, just as we have an education and learning gap from the pandemic, so also, we have had a nutritional gap. Furthermore, these two are related: The nutritional gap can further exacerbate the learning gap.
Most people do not realize that even brief periods of food insecurity can have detrimental consequences for child health and well-being. But this is the case: Research has shown that children who live in households with food insecurity during the summer are more likely to lose reading skills, gain excessive weight and have mental health and behavioral problems compared to their peers. Thus, it follows that having a pandemic nutritional gap because of increased food insecurity can lead to a greater pandemic learning gap.
Children in New Mexico depend on many federal, state and local nutritional programs for good food to improve their health and well-being. These programs include the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP; the Special Supplemental Nutritional Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC; school breakfast and lunch meals; after-school meals; summer nutritional programs; and child care meals.
When the schools were closed to in-person learning in early 2020, children lacked access to daily breakfast and lunch at school, and the delivery of these programs needed to be modified to ensure services were not lost to the children of New Mexico. Local public schools made an extraordinary effort to deliver meals to families during the school year and even through the summer.
In addition, government and other entities stepped up to try to get needed food to families. Snap benefits were increased, which families saw as more money in their federal electronic benefits transfer cards. In rural areas, the Meals to You and other programs also tried to bridge the nutritional gap. Still, for some families, these efforts were not enough. Increased hunger accompanied the pandemic in too many places.
Pediatricians and other child health practitioners stepped up and are still acting to help eliminate food insecurity. The American Academy of Pediatrics has developed a program that educates its members about food insecurity. We and our clinical staff become more aware of federal, state and local nutritional programs. We formally screen for food insecurity by taking the child’s “hunger vital signs.”
This is a two-question questionnaire: (1) “Within the past 12 months have you worried whether your food would run out before you got money to buy more?” (2) “Within the past 12 months, the food you bought just didn’t last and you didn’t have enough money to get more.” Once the screening is complete, patients can be connected to resources through the schools and federal, state programs as well as local programs like The Food Depot in Santa Fe. Child health practitioners can then document and track interventions in the child’s medical record.
Pediatricians as well as other practitioners who care for children can complement these actions in their practices with advocacy, urging our local, state and federal officials to support programs that address the root causes of food insecurity. However, not only these health care practitioners but parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbors and everyone in the community must act to support a local food program and advocate their local state and federal officials to ensure these programs eliminate food insecurity. Eliminating the pandemic nutritional gap will go a long way to eliminating the pandemic learning gap.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.