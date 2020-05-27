My financial literacy education was far from formal. My working-class parents, children of the Great Depression who lived through World War II, insisted I save my baby-sitting money to buy the records I wanted. That didn't sit well with my 12-year-old self. I was somewhat bored when my father walked me to the local bank to open a passbook savings account and explained the mystical ways of compound interest. But those lessons paid off in spades as I later managed my income through times of smooth sailing and hardship.
I now recognize the privilege I had in receiving this instruction from my father. Not everyone has that foundation, which is why it's so important that we make financial resources and education widely available starting from an early age, and continuing well into adulthood and beyond.
Turning attention to the concept of financial literacy at this moment feels a little like trying to change your smoke alarm batteries in the middle of a house fire. Well-functioning alarms will come in handy once the house is rebuilt, but the urgent need is to escape the flaming house and put out the blaze.
All our energy is sapped right now in our efforts to deal with an historic global pandemic. The blows of the systemic economic fallout of this crisis, however, are immediate and agonizing and will be felt for a long time to come. Infusions of cash are desperately needed by families, businesses, state and local governments. Public health and local economies feel like so many houses on fire and it’s overwhelming. We know we will eventually put out the flames. We will recover, but not without pain.
Development of a vaccine for COVID-19 will give us some of the relief and protection we need from the disastrous effects of this virus. It would be prudent of us to also take steps to protect ourselves as best we can from future financial disaster as well. Turning our attention to financial literacy would be a step in the right direction.
Financial literacy means having a set of skills and knowledge to make informed and effective decisions about finance. It may sound basic, but it’s easier said than done when so many struggle for survival today with the challenges of vast income disparity, job insecurity, costs of education, and, of course, healthcare. These are issues that have metastasized in our country over the last forty years and have taken an enormous detrimental toll.
It’s incumbent upon all of us to make educated decisions in the voting booth, to choose elected officials who will make sound policy decisions to eventually reverse the conditions that have created so much inequity in our country and which will bring the greatest amount of good to the greatest number of people.
In the meantime, focusing on basic financial education in our classrooms, at our kitchen tables, in our town halls and in our boardrooms will go some distance toward preparing ourselves for future downturns, whether they be in our own lives or our country.
Financial education, the confidence to make sound financial decisions and manage financial resources, instills an all-round sense of well-being. Taking care of our physical and financial health will give us strength and endurance to face all that life brings us.
