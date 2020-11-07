COVID-19 has shown that every person in New Mexico and across the country needs guaranteed access to paid sick leave for their health and financial security. It isn’t just common sense, but it is backed by the real lived experiences of hardworking New Mexican families.
The pandemic doesn’t affect everyone equally. It especially hurts communities of color who make up the largest percentage of essential workers keeping our entire state, cities and communities going.
Every day when we go into work, we have to be careful to make sure we don’t bring home anything to our kids and loved ones. Being an essential worker makes you think twice about these types of things.
People without paid sick leave are 1.5 times more likely than those with earned sick leave to report going to work with illnesses like the flu or a viral infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 20 percent of all food-related illnesses are caused by a waiter or food handler who had to go to work while sick. The CDC also found that adults who tested positive for the coronavirus were twice as likely to have eaten out within two weeks before feeling sick.
We all want small businesses to succeed, but without healthy workers, we can’t have healthy businesses. There is an interdependent relationship between businesses and employees. To keep small businesses thriving, we need a paid sick leave policy that allows workers to earn this benefit to care for themselves or a sick loved one’s health without sacrificing their own pay. It is important to highlight another pandemic impacting women in our state: domestic violence. One in 3 women in New Mexico experiences it. A statewide paid sick leave proposal would enable vulnerable women and their children to escape violent situations without losing much-needed pay, so they can build safe and financially secure lives.
Some will say what we are asking for is irrational or not achievable. Yet, many hardworking families throughout the country already are benefiting from similar fair workplace policies. Cities and states throughout the country have successfully implemented paid sick days policies, providing evidence that this action is good for families, businesses and communities. And many of them have bipartisan support, because caring for one another is not a political issue.
Our neighbor to the north, Colorado, voted into law a statewide paid sick leave policy just last month to provide employees with up to six paid sick days a year. Its bill also extends COVID-19-related paid sick leave protections to employees who are not covered by the federal Families FFCRA.
Our neighbor to the west, Arizona, enacted a paid sick leave bill even before the pandemic. Its bill offers 24 hours for businesses with 15 or fewer employees and 40 hours for businesses with more than 15 employees.
New Mexico legislators have an opportunity to enact bold policies and show leadership during some of the most trying times in recent history. It is time to move away from old, tired excuses and thinking that it is acceptable to sacrifice hardworking New Mexicans only for the benefit of a few. Our state can only begin the journey to a real economic recovery when we make sure the needs of workers, not only business associations, corporations or the wealthy, are made sure to have a seat at the table.
Proposing, passing and enacting a robust statewide paid sick leave policy simply makes sense.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.