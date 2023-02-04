As a society, we must value and support the caregiving work that is essential to raising healthy, prosperous families and to maintaining a strong economy. That is why during this legislative session, we have introduced the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, a policy that will not only provide much-needed support to working families but also bring significant benefits to our state’s economy.

Sadly, the United States remains the only industrialized country that does not offer paid family leave. As a result, many working parents are forced to choose between caring for their loved ones and maintaining their livelihoods. This not only causes stress and financial strain for families but also results in significant economic costs for businesses.

The Paid Family and Medical Leave Act will provide up to 12 weeks of paid leave for employees to care for a new child, a family member with a serious health condition or to recover from a serious health condition themselves. This leave will be paid for through a small payroll contribution, using a shared-cost model between employees and employers.

State Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart and State Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla are both Democrats from Albuquerque.

