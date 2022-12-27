When you think of parental leave, you picture a smiling, rosy-cheeked cherub blissfully sleeping the day away. You might not think of the round-the-clock feedings, an infant screaming for hours on end from reflux or colic, or a mom unable to walk after a cesarean section. But that is the reality of the first few months of our lives. 

Becoming a parent is an incredible opportunity, and an incredibly challenging one. Without a safety net that enables working parents to take the time to learn how to care for their newborn, you force them to make tough decisions between their mental, physical and emotional health, and that of their baby. 

This was my exact experience as I gave birth to our daughter right on the cusp of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to a lack of a standardized program, such as Paid Family and Medical Leave, I did not have access to job protection or paid leave. I was the primary breadwinner and we didn’t have any family in the area to help.

Popular in the Community