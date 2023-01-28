As New Mexicans, we value hard work and family. But for many of us, these values can be in conflict when a new baby arrives, a loved one falls ill or we ourselves become ill. That’s because, unlike most other developed countries, the United States does not guarantee paid family and medical leave. As a result, many New Mexicans are forced to choose between their job and the well-being of their family.

This is a problem that affects not just individuals but our entire state. Without paid family and medical leave, parents are less likely to take time off to bond with a new child or care for a sick family member. This can lead to long-term health problems for both parents and children, as well as decreased productivity and higher health care costs.

Furthermore, paid family and medical leave is an essential tool for promoting gender equity in the workplace. Women are more likely to take time off for family caregiving than men, and without paid leave, they are more likely to experience career interruptions, reduced earning potential and increasing potential for discrimination in the workplace. This is especially true for low-income women, who are disproportionately likely to work in jobs without paid leave.

Tessa Abeyta is the co-executive director at the New Mexico Public Health Association. Janet Williams is the president of Santa Fe NOW.

