Dec. 28 will be the final meeting of an elected Public Regulation Commission in New Mexico. During the 22-year span of elected commissioners, the PRC has had varying success as a regulatory agency, depending in no small part on the membership and interactions of the commissioners. We feel our past two years may be the most productive, collegial period of the elected commissions. We would like to provide our insights on success and highlight our achievements, which the next commission will build on.

At the outset of this commission’s tenure, we committed to being proactive instead of reactive, especially regarding the need for new or updated rules, agency effectiveness, grid security and stability, and consumer protection. We developed a two-year plan to achieve the changes the new commission would need in place. Having a common plan created a common understanding of purpose that helped unite the commission on many projects.

In deciding cases in public meetings, we developed an informal practice of inviting comments from each commissioner, rather than allowing commissioners’ perspectives to be neglected. This practice fostered a sense of inclusiveness and trust, a bulwark against enmity on a decision-making body. Our cooperative approach led to thoughtful, thorough and sometime creative solutions, where differences of opinion arose, and aided us in balancing the interests of utility investors, ratepayers and the public interest.

Cynthia Hall is Public Regulation Commission chair, and Joseph Maestas is vice chair.

