The designated open space off South Meadows Road demonstrates what COVID-19 has shown us about the importance of green space to public health. Since the pandemic, public health, education and park experts have come to a new appreciation of the critical role played by green space in a community’s health.
With families and children facing the shutdown of indoor recreational activities and spaces to socialize, the ability to get outdoors has become even more important to people’s everyday health. Santa Fe schools are actively looking for ways to broaden outdoor learning and build outdoor classrooms.
The Trust for Public Land, a reputable national resource that was involved with Railyard Park, has issued four reports since the start of the pandemic. One begins: “The global pandemic has underscored that close-to-home parks are crucial to a community’s quality of life … numerous scientific studies show the benefits of nature for both physical and mental health.” Another report calls open space “a lifeline.”
South Meadows Road neighbors headed for their open space, taking solace and inspiration from an intact ecosystem full of wildlife and native plants. They were told it had been offered by the county to the city, that it would one day be upgraded per a county plan for “easy accessibility with inviting fencing, unstructured play areas, a community garden, a local trail network, and an outdoor classroom for public education and conservation programs.”
As a national standard for healthy quality of life, every person should be within 10 minutes walking distance from a park or open space. That’s why every bit of that 22 acres is needed where it is.
The Trust for Public Lands website allows anyone, anywhere in the country, to see how their neighborhood stacks up against the 10-minute benchmark. The good news for Santa Fe is the Trust for Public Land model shows 67 percent of Santa Feans have healthy access to green space. The bad news, which the mayor and city officials have acknowledged plenty of times, is that only 15 percent or fewer residents in District 3 have that access.
According to Kristen Weil, manager of technical research and urban analytics at the Trust for Public Land, “The open space you’re advocating for is critical.” The group’s model estimates the site will provide access to green space for 2,600 residents, even before the Acequia Trail is extended past the site to connect with the El Camino Real Trail and River Trail as planned.
Neighbors have actively been contacting potential partners such as the Trust for Public Land, Rocky Mountain Youth Corps and joined with Friends of Santa Fe Parks, which has access to new federal grant programs for neighborhood parkland and might provide technical assistance as well as volunteers for maintenance. However, these resources and partnerships will only be available if the land is in government hands. We will be reaching out to the five schools within two blocks of the open space to discuss the kinds of partnerships envisioned by the county, especially for construction of an outdoor classroom and learning from natural settings that promote creativity through art, engineering, observation, mathematics and community.
An Early Neighborhood Notification meeting on the development at the open space is set for Thursday. According to neighborhood notices from developer Homewise, the project would include the highest possible density of housing over three-quarters of the site and a small percentage of affordable units, mostly likely only affordable for a 10-year period. We call on Homewise, known for its willingness to listen to communities, to halt this effort and look for another piece of land to develop.
The neighborhoods around the South Meadows Road open space do not have the option to purchase another 22 acres, and this already was bought with taxpayer-approved bond money. There is no other land anywhere on the south side zoned for open space in the general plan, especially one that can serve 2,600 residents.
