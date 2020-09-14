As a New Mexican and outdoor recreation business owner, I take pride in our state’s world-class public lands and understand the value of these lands in supporting New Mexico’s $10 billion outdoor recreation economy that supports 100,000 direct jobs and allows New Mexicans to explore the outdoors and experience our state’s rich cultural heritage.
Sadly, we also have an air-quality problem. Poorly regulated oil and gas development is spoiling New Mexico’s air and leading to failing grades from the American Lung Association. These pollution leaks allow the escape of methane, a powerful climate change pollutant responsible for 25 percent of global warming. New Mexico’s methane waste and pollution problems are ruining our air, harming our climate and impairing our valuable recreation experiences.
Each year in New Mexico, oil and gas companies waste $275 million worth of natural gas through venting, flaring and leaks. This pollution is damaging the very essence of the Land of Enchantment: our public lands, which are the center of our unique culture and attract both visitors from around the world and businesses that value our quality of life.
When developers pollute our air and the places that make New Mexico so incredible, our reputation and outdoor recreation businesses suffer. The health of our state’s economy depends on healthy public lands and a thriving outdoor recreation industry. Research shows that in the West, protected public lands support jobs and higher incomes. Simply put, protecting our public lands from methane emissions is good business.
In 2014, NASA discovered a methane cloud the size of Delaware over the Four Corners region, the highest concentration of methane in the United States. Even as the global oil prices fall, New Mexico oil and gas producers continue to be among the nation’s worst methane polluters. A recent report from the Environmental Defense Fund found that methane escapes from New Mexico facilities in the Permian Basin at a rate three times higher than the national average. Our state releases 1 million metric tons of methane each year, with the same short-term impact on the climate as 22 coal-fired power plants or 28 million automobiles. Already we’re experiencing a longer, more intense wildfire season, a decreased snowpack and life-threatening heat waves.
We are fortunate to have a governor who understands the connection between public health, the environment and the economy. She is developing rules that would cut methane emissions and clean up air quality. In January 2019, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she was going to make New Mexico a national leader in cutting methane waste and pollution by adopting rules “to eclipse states that are successfully doing this work.” She is on the right track and should finalize rules this year.
Unfortunately, the draft rules issued by her agencies in July do not live up to her standard of establishing nationally leading rules. Loopholes in the draft New Mexico Environment Department rules, for instance, would leave as many as 95 percent of the wells in New Mexico unchecked. These loopholes must be closed as the draft rules are finalized.
The outdoor recreation industry stands behind Lujan Grisham’s goal of enacting strong state regulations that require the oil and gas industry to reduce methane waste and pollution. During this public health crisis, it is imperative the oil and gas industry cleans up its act to ensure that as our state recovers, it remains a destination for those who love to recreate outside, which creates jobs in New Mexico.
Jeff Thrope writes from Abiquiú.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.