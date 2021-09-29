As public hearings are currently taking place, we urge you all to speak up and save our state from the 1 million metric tons of methane that are released here each year, the same short-term impact on the climate as 22 coal-fired power plants or 28 million automobiles.
Our business and well-being rely on New Mexico’s world-class outdoor recreation opportunities. And we’re not alone: According to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, between 2018 and 2019, the number of outdoor recreation jobs in New Mexico grew at a rate 13 times faster than the national average.
Simply put, the recreation industry is a major economic driver and employer in New
Mexico that continues to grow at a time when we need new jobs most. Our outfitting company specializes in river trips along the Animas and San Juan Rivers. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, companies that engage in boating and fishing activities like ours contributed more than $71.3 million to the state’s economy in 2019.
As a whole, the outdoor industry employs up to 35,000 people in New Mexico and provide more than $2.4 billion in state gross domestic product.
In order to continue to grow New Mexico’s outdoor recreation industry, it is important to keep our public lands and rivers flourishing. But climate change is threatening that future. As droughts become more intense and persistent in the West, we will see lower water lines in our lakes and rivers
We need strong oil and gas rules to reduce both air and climate pollution so that future generations can continue to enjoy the hiking, biking, swimming, climbing, skiing, and rafting that make living here so special and unique. But New Mexico is increasingly known as the nation’s leading methane hotspot, a reputation that threatens public health, our environment and the economy.
That is why we applaud Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s new proposed rule to reduce emissions of ozone precursor pollutants — volatile organic compounds and oxides of nitrogen — by nearly 260 million pounds annually and reduce methane emissions by over 851 million pounds annually. The New Mexico Environment Department rule will apply in New Mexico counties with high ozone levels, including San Juan County where we currently live and operate our rafting business, Desert River Guides.
The department's proposed rules are a great start, but with a few key improvements they will ensure the state leads on efforts to protect New Mexicans and our air, water, and climate. As it works to finalize the rule, the environment department should consider key improvements such as protections those living closest to oil and gas sites, like those of us in gateway communities like Farmington, by requiring more frequent inspections to find and fix leaks. That is key to protecting public health and our efforts to attract more people to take advantage of our amazing outdoor recreation opportunities.
You might have seen these facts before, but we’d like to keep hammering them home.
Methane is a powerful climate change pollutant responsible for 25 percent of the warming we experience today, and New Mexico is a primary source of our nation’s methane pollution. In 2014, NASA discovered a methane cloud the size of Delaware over the Four Corners region, the highest concentration of methane in the United States. Five years later, Environmental Defense Fund found another huge concentration of methane in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico. In fact, methane escapes from New Mexico facilities in the Permian Basin at a rate three times higher than the national average. Already we’re experiencing longer, more intense wildfire seasons, a decreased snowpack, and life-threatening heat waves.
We simply cannot afford to put off action on climate change any longer. Our natural resources are critical for New Mexico’s outdoor recreation industry. We must act now and we must act quickly, for the sake of our deserts, mountains and rivers — as well as our jobs and livelihood.
New Mexico is second to none in outdoor recreation opportunities and should have nation-leading methane rules to match. As Governor Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Environment Department finalize the state’s rule, there is still time to make improvement to protect communities and address major sources of pollution.
