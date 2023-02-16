In October 2021, our beautiful 2-year-old son Sebastián was diagnosed with Stage IV myoepithelial carcinoma, or MEC, an ultrarare and aggressive cancer that has no proven treatment. Upon admission to University of New Mexico Hospital, we were told his prognosis was poor and he would need to start chemotherapy immediately.

Nobody at the hospital had ever seen a patient with MEC, much less treated this disease. We were being asked to make what felt like impossible medical decisions: What chemo drugs should be used? Should we amputate his hand? Should we try an experimental drug with potential long-term side effects?

Desperate to talk to someone who had experience with this cancer, we did what any parent would do: we frantically contacted doctors who could provide second opinions from the leading cancer centers and hospitals across the country. Then, we ran into a roadblock that seemed unfathomable.