This coronavirus has made our health care system sick, or I should say, the governor’s overly cautious mandate to close down all non-COVID-19 medical activities has made it sick.
Health care is about healing and doing no harm. Patients in need of treatment for nonemergency and non-COVID-19 conditions are being put on waiting lists, which delays their treatment and perhaps exacerbates it to emergency status. This is wrong and violates the “do no harm” oath.
Health care providers work hard to serve in their profession, and a large percent of them are being furloughed by the hospitals and medical practices where they serve. But they actually serve the people who need their services, and while the orders are in place, many of those services are not available. They are tagged “elective.”
Health care represents 20 percent of our economy, and most of that care has been put on hold until our governor ends her mandate to close hospitals for nonemergency procedures. Opening up will take time. The result is that badly needed rural hospitals are going broke, physicians and staff have been laid off or furloughed, and larger hospitals are experiencing 50 percent to 65 percent loss of income. The damage being done is immense to the system and to the public.
All of this could have been avoided. Sterilizing operating theaters and operatories is nothing new, nor is protective equipment and sterile technique. Screening the health of patients needing nonemergency procedures is obvious, but denying a patient in need is wrong.
Resuming health care for all will end the suffering of the hundreds who have been denied needed medical procedures and restore economic viability to our health care system. Finally.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.