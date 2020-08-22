I’m angry. And I’m scared.
Our leaders are killing us. We, the people of this country, know about pandemics and how to avoid, or at least mitigate them. It’s science, but not “rocket science.” We’ve experienced deadly pandemics before, although this one may result in being the most deadly of all. We know that the way to effectively fight these things is to immediately start developing a cure, usually a vaccine, and to start testing as many of our population as possible, ideally everyone, especially those who must leave their homes, for whatever reason.
Those testing positive for the virus must have effective treatment immediately. Then when we are pretty sure of how this deadly enemy is spreading, we must prevent that spreading every way we can. We quickly knew what to do. Avoid crowded, indoor places. Stay at home as much as possible, and if you have to leave your home, take protective measures, for yourself and for those you come in contact with. That is, wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash/sanitize your hands when outside your home, disinfect all surfaces you are going to touch and have touched.
This process, simple as it is, needs full and enthusiastic cooperation and support from our leaders and even more support than usual for our medical workers and researchers. So, what did many of our “leaders” do? First, they refused to admit to the magnitude of the problem until it was obvious. Funds for our relevant medical and emergency resources were reduced and held up. The doctors and other folks who tried to tell us what to do were ridiculed, and in some cases, removed from their posts.
Many of our leading politicians refused to wear the recommended masks in public, intimating that wearing such things were an encroachment on our freedoms. Governors of several states gave in to economic pressures and “opened up” their public places while the pandemic was still roaring away at full and accelerating throttle.
The “richest country in the world” is succumbing to a virus that with our almost unlimited resources should be largely defeated already — if our resources had been allowed to function at anything close to their full potential. Instead, many of our leaders have knowingly and deliberately crippled our nation’s response to this invisible enemy, leaving far too many of our population dead, and others terrified that they will be next.
By the time it is over, this pandemic will have killed more than any of our nation’s wars did, will have destroyed many thousands of our businesses, enterprises and institutions, decimated thousands of families, probably largely from the poorest and weakest of our population, and maybe will have weakened our democracy to the point of disappearing. And why? Because a large number of our leaders refused to accept the obvious and insisted on supporting their economic sponsors instead of their suffering constituents and the scientific and medical experts who were telling them how to combat this implacable enemy.
I believe these “leaders” have demonstrated “criminally depraved indifference” to the suffering of the people of the United States in the same way as some police officers ignored the dying pleas of those they murdered. It’s time not just for a change, but for the strongest legal actions to be taken against those leaders responsible for knowingly allowing and encouraging the pandemic to kill so many in our nation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.