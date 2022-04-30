As Northern New Mexicans, parents and public servants, we understand the struggles our families face — from homelessness and substance abuse to generational poverty and lack of access to safe and affordable health care. And as elected officials, it’s not our job to cast judgment, chastise or overstep the role of our positions. It is our job to take care of our neighbors and constituents.
These are Northern New Mexico values that ring especially true when taking care of our young people, and as elected officials, we’re here to provide support and safety to our youth.
Here in New Mexico, we take care of our own. In a year where reproductive rights and access to safe and legal abortion could be taken away by the United States Supreme Court, it’s more important than ever to provide young people and their families with accurate medical information. While we know that over 80 percent of youth who become pregnant already talk to their parents about their pregnancies, some young people do not have access to trusted relationships with their parents and sometimes rely on trusted adults like grandmothers or aunts.
Government-forced parental notification for young people seeking abortion care is dangerous.
It not only decreases their access to safe and legal health care but also increases their potential to interface with fake abortion clinics that will take advantage of this proposed government overreach. We cannot, in good conscience, allow that to happen.
In New Mexico, love for our families runs deep, and we know it takes time, love and effort to build trusted relationships with the young people in our lives. Laws can’t force that trust. We can only build that together. For generations, Northern New Mexican families have allowed cariño to pave the way to safe health care in our state, including access to a safe abortion.
As elected officials, we stand by women and families as they make their own decisions about their bodies — including young people, who are looking to us for leadership at this critical time.
Hector Balderas, raised in Wagon Mound, is the attorney general of New Mexico. Linda Serrato is a state representative for District 45 in Santa Fe.