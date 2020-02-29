Our furry four-legged friends add so much to our lives — companionship, protection and valuable life lessons in compassion and caring. As a human being who is honored to “belong to” a beloved canine companion, I am proud to be a co-sponsor of the city of Santa Fe’s proposed new animal ordinance (“City to consider ban on chaining canines,” Feb. 7). Several years ago, Santa Fe County addressed the issues included in the city’s proposed ordinance, using nationally identified best practices to protect our canine friends. Now, it’s the city’s turn to step up to the plate.
The changes proposed in the ordinance are in no way intended to be punitive; rather, they represent a broad-based community commitment from those who share my concern for addressing the welfare and well-being of our beloved pets. And while I am all in for our four-paw friends, I can promise that I am continuing to do the work of addressing all the issues that face the two-legged citizens of the City Different.
The essential changes in the proposed ordinance prohibit chaining, tethering or the use of a trolley, all of which confine dogs to a limited range of movement. Weather is also a critical issue. We all experience times when Santa Fe’s weather becomes unusually extreme, and our pets do, too. The proposed changes indicate that pets are not to be left out in weather conditions below 32 degrees or above 90 degrees. Simply put, temperatures like those can kill an animal.
The need for enhanced shelters and shade from the sun also is included in the ordinance. Shade can be natural or artificial and simply needs to provide protection from the direct rays of the sun. And there’s no requirement for a fancy doghouse — the ordinance just gives a solid yes to a weatherproof shelter with bedding that does not retain moisture.
A modest shelter in which a dog can stand or lie down comfortably is all that is needed. With shelter in mind, I am especially happy to announce that I have secured a $5,000 matching grant from a generous anonymous donor. These funds have been transferred to the animal shelter to assist pet owners who might need a little assistance in complying with the new requirements.
These proposed changes will be shared in detail at a public hearing at 7 p.m. March 11 in the Council chambers. Public testimony will be welcome, and citizens will have a chance to voice their opinions and their support.
Santa Fe, the time is right to ensure that those who cannot speak for themselves, the four-legged companions who love us and protect us, receive the love and protection from us that they have earned by their unwavering devotion.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.