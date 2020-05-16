We Americans are in great danger. Our democracy, once the pride and envy of the world, is disintegrating and may even disappear, to be replaced with an authoritarian dictatorship or worse.
Any student of world history, particularly that of Europe in the 19th and 20th centuries, cannot have missed the obvious similarities between what happened then and what President Donald Trump is doing now. I don’t believe that the “Spoiled-Brat-in-Chief” reads anything, but it sure seems that someone in his retinue of sickening sycophants has studied Mein Kampf extremely assiduously. Several attempts have been made in the recent past to dismantle our democracy, most notably by President Richard Nixon and even by the lesser George Bush. (Amply assisted by Dick Cheney and his minions.)
Each time our democracy proved stronger than them and we retained most of our constitutional institutions and our sanity. But the presidency of Donald Trump has proved even more destructive than we ever feared, and we are right now facing the danger of degenerating into a dictatorship, probably a military version, manipulated by even darker forces than Trump himself.
What can we do? The only way we’ll prevent this from happening is to not vote Trump into a second term. Unfortunately, Trump is well aware of this desire on the part of real Democrats and is fully prepared to simply ignore the result of the election if it does not favor him or even eliminate the election before it happens and declare himself president for life. We must not let this happen.
If we don’t succeed in ending the Trump presidency, our hard-won democracy may take centuries to recover, if it ever does. If we think we’re in trouble with the Trumpites’ chronic, criminal and deadly bungling of the current coronavirus pandemic, we’ve seen nothing compared to what will happen with the probable military dictatorship led by His Royal Highness, Emperor Trump.
Vote Democratic in the primaries and in the November election, whoever the Democratic candidate is. Our only hope may be in persuading Trump before the election that not only will he not win but also that the country will not stand by and let him eliminate the annoyance of an election before it happens. The Republicans are apparently happy with whatever Trump does as long as their legislative seats and their investments are safe.
Of course, once Trump gets total control, nothing will be safe. The future of our children, our grandchildren and of our United States is at stake. Don’t just sit by and let the worst happen. Get out and vote for the Democrats and persuade everyone you know, even those you don‘t really know that well, to do the same. This is a major constitutional and individually personal crisis.
