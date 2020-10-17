At a time when people’s rights are being touted and mass demonstrations are happening around the country, Santa Fe can rejoice in its diversity. The damage done to the historical monument in the Plaza is unfortunate but it points to the fact that Santa Fe has not engaged fully in discussions that could lead to a positive appreciation of our great historic past, probably the most fascinating history that any U.S. city can boast.
It’s a history that Santa Fe Professional Tour Guides have been sharing with thousands of visitors through the years. When you stop to consider all the people that have passed this way through the centuries, you realize that many people of every color have contributed to what we are today — one of the most diverse cultural cities in America. And none of our cultures has a clean slate. This land has endured both the good and the bad of each culture that has made us who we are.
Santa Fe could do something so much better than any other city: bring together all the cultures that have made this city the great place that it is. If we have a mind to it, we could create the most fascinating cultural heritage park in the USA. Every corner of such a park could celebrate the contributions of different peoples who have left their footprints here, for whatever reason.
I think of the great Native American tribes who anciently claimed New Mexico as their home ground. They in turn endured the arrival of people of completely different cultures — they represent one of the greatest examples of endurance and resiliency in history. Puebloe warrior Po'Pay, by the way, represents us in Washington, why can’t he be honored here in Santa Fe?
The Spanish left a huge footprint and should be recognized for the best of their culture. I think of the impact of the Spanish clergy, the tireless work of the Sisters of Loretto and Sisters of Charity.
I think of the railroad barons that opened up the Southwest to the rest of the world and the Chinese workers who hammered down the tracks. I think of the miners from every culture who revealed what treasures are hidden under our ground. I think of the Buffalo soldiers who served their nation in the U.S. Army here. I think of the mountain men and the Harvey Girls, of the thousands of people who passed through the 109 East Palace Ave. portal to Los Alamos.
I think of the Sephardic Jewish settlers who founded towns in the state’s north, as well as the Jewish merchants who came to Santa Fe in the early territorial days. I think of the Japanese Americans who were incarcerated here. I think of the Tibetans who, in more recent times, found refuge in our city. I think of all the more recent immigrants who found Santa Fe to be a welcoming, safe place to thrive.
Santa Fe is our haven, or multicultural haven, where we all play a part in its culture and ambience today. Let us rejoice in our diversity like no other city can.
Allen Steele is a Santa Fe professional tour guide and author of the book Santa Fe 1880: Chronicles from the Year of the Railroad.
