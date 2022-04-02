On Jan. 6, 2021, Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin joined a mob of insurrectionists that breached security barriers at the United States Capitol grounds in a failed attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Last month, Griffin was convicted by a Trump-appointed federal judge on a criminal charge arising from his actions that day. While Griffin is facing accountability in Washington, D.C., for his crime on Jan. 6, a new lawsuit filed in Santa Fe can ensure he also faces consequences in New Mexico for participating in an insurrection.
Griffin has served as an Otero County commissioner since January 2019. Before taking office, Griffin swore an oath to “support and uphold the Constitution and laws of the State of New Mexico, and the Constitution of the United States.”
After the Confederacy lost the Civil War, Congress passed a measure to ensure people who betray their oath to defend the Constitution could never serve in public office again. Section Three of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment is known as the Disqualification Clause, and bars any person from holding state office who took an “oath … to support the Constitution of the United States” as an “officer of any State” and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” or gave “aid or comfort” to insurrectionists.
The legislative history of the Disqualification Clause supports definitions of “insurrection” that fall short of civil war. One example is the Whiskey Rebellion, where violent protesters sought to stop the collection of a tax on the spirit. The events of Jan. 6, as a matter of both law and common sense, fit within these definitions.
New Mexico law authorizes “any private person” to bring forward a lawsuit to remove a disqualified county official from office, providing a legal mechanism to enforce the Disqualification Clause against Griffin. New Mexico residents are suing to remove Griffin from office for his participation in and support of the insurrection.
Court documents and video clips painted a clear picture that Griffin’s conduct qualifies as engaging in an insurrection, and giving aid and comfort to insurrectionists. Griffin traveled across the country to participate in efforts “to prevent the lawful certification of the 2020 Presidential Election,” illegally breached security barriers, occupied restricted areas on the Capitol grounds and remained even after the protest became violent. These actions contributed to the chaos that delayed certification of the election. Griffin also promoted the events through social media and took on a leadership role in the crowd by addressing them with a bullhorn.
After the attack, Griffin invoked his office to defend the insurrection and warned of more violent efforts to overturn the election. On Jan. 14, 2021, during an Otero County Commission meeting, Griffin announced plans to protest Biden’s inauguration in Washington with firearms in tow. Griffin was arrested days later and charged with two federal crimes. During pretrial proceedings, federal judges concluded Griffin joined an effort to disrupt the “constitutionally mandated process” of counting electoral votes and to “overthrow the government.”
On March 22, 2022, a federal judge convicted Griffin of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds but found the government failed to meet its burden to convict him of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building beyond a reasonable doubt. A criminal conviction in Washington is not necessary to disqualify Griffin from public office, and the standard for disqualification under the 14th Amendment is easier to satisfy than the standard of proof required in Griffin’s criminal case. Indeed, Griffin’s actions far exceed historical examples that led to the exclusion of members of Congress during Reconstruction, such as voicing support for the Confederacy and opposition to the Union in a letter to a newspaper in 1861.
In New Mexico, prior efforts to hold Griffin accountable for his actions have met roadblocks. Otero County residents tried to recall Griffin but were unable to collect enough signatures to trigger a special election. Two fellow commissioners called on Griffin to resign, but he refused. It is clear that if Griffin remains in office, he will continue to undermine democracy. He is currently pushing for a fanciful “audit” of the 2020 election results in Otero County, which Trump won by more than 25 points.
The attempts to hold Couy Griffin accountable in Washington and New Mexico are critical to ensuring that no one, especially not an officeholder who swears an oath to defend the Constitution, participates in an insurrection or supports an violent effort to overturn our government and elections. While the Disqualification Clause has not been fully litigated since Reconstruction, the extraordinary events of Jan. 6 demand it be revived to protect our democracy. The legal actions against Griffin at the federal, state and local levels provide ample evidence that his continued status as a public official is a threat to the state, the democracy and the Constitution. With this new lawsuit, New Mexicans seek to use the Constitution to remove Griffin from office once and for all.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.