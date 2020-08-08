Over the past year we neighbors have taken a lot of pot shots regarding our position with the Calle La Resolana building project. That’s the development Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority has wanted to build on 2.4 acres — 45 townhouse units with one, two and three bedrooms, including some two-story units, even though there are no two-story homes for several blocks near the project.
The Midtown Neighborhood Association was against this for several reasons. In 1998, there was established at the City Council an ordinance indicating that only emergency vehicles could exit onto Calle La Resolana from this site. The area is on a double-blind S curve that poses many vehicular and pedestrian problems. Neighbors also noted problems with density, both people and vehicles, at the time.
Now, more than two decades from this original ordinance, we have more people, more vehicles, more traffic, more homes and more residents in the neighborhood. With 45 units, if each household had two vehicles, that adds 90 additional cars or trucks. Imagine this scenario with only a one-lane entrance and one exit? It’s not hard to imagine a catastrophe, with speeding cars taking the curve too fast as someone is turning out of the development.
Everyone wants to ride the horse of providing more low-income housing. Well they should, but things have to be done right, fair and safely. It does seem as though the city has a master plan to provide low-income housing: Follow any openings possible and make them work, even when it’s akin to putting a square peg in a round hole.
Our association has opposed this project because of the health and safety issues for our neighborhood and the potential residents. We do not believe any of the cures provided by the project are fully safe and meaningful.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.