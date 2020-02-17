As Cabinet secretary of the state’s Higher Education Department, I regularly have conversations with graduates of New Mexico’s 29 public colleges and universities. One thing I hear, again and again:
“New Mexico has invested in me, so I want to invest in New Mexico.”
For many of these students and graduates, financial aid, including the Legislative Lottery Scholarship, has made it possible for them to fulfill their dreams of completing a higher education.
The Opportunity Scholarship will not only enrich the lives of graduates and their families but will yield real results for our state for years to come. Because when we invest in those who wish to further their education by providing tuition-free college, they invest in us: by being employed here, raising families here, reaping the benefits of a higher-paying job here and contributing to the economy right here in New Mexico.
Our Opportunity Scholarship proposal is stronger than it’s ever been. After hearing from — and listening to — students, parents, educators and administrators, we adjusted the scholarship to maximize benefits to lower-income students. The result means more funds for all our students, who can now apply federal aid to the other costs of college, such as books, food and child care.
The Opportunity Scholarship has strong support from our higher education community and from the Legislature. We are confident that the Legislature will do the right thing and support this investment in New Mexico’s future.
While New Mexico has a burgeoning need for skilled laborers (we spend $54 million every year on traveling nurses), higher education not only trains people for a specific field, it also results in improved soft skills in high demand among all employers. This administration believes in the intrinsic value of a higher education — period.
New Mexicans are asking for a sea change in their quality of life, but that’s not going to happen without bold ideas and significant investments. The Legislature has laid a great foundation by passing the Early Childhood Trust Fund. The Opportunity Scholarship brings the governor’s cradle-to-career approach to education full circle as we continue to build better futures for all New Mexicans.
I want to thank the governor for her vision to transform education in our state, and I want to thank the legislators who support that vision by supporting the Opportunity Scholarship. Investing in this program will allow thousands of students to further their educations — tuition-free.
Supporting the Opportunity Scholarship today means building a more equitable, economically diverse and socially prosperous New Mexico for tomorrow.
