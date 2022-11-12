After winning reelection, Michelle Lujan Grisham returns to the Governor’s Office with an enormous opportunity to lower energy costs and boost clean energy jobs for New Mexicans.

Inflation likely will still be high, but so are the opportunities for creating new, family-sustaining jobs. Thanks to new federal legislation, billions in federal dollars and follow-on private investment will flow into New Mexico, and Lujan Grisham will again be in a position to turn the energy transition into an economic boom for households and businesses across the state.

The Inflation Reduction Act and last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law are designed to spark more clean energy and transmission projects, and a wind-rich state like New Mexico is well-positioned to benefit. Just last year, Pattern Energy’s Western Spirit Wind commenced operations across three counties, creating 1,100 construction jobs and 100 full-time jobs. With 10 years of investment certainty for new wind and solar projects provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, it will be easier and cheaper to construct more wind farms like Western Spirit.

Gabriela Olmedo is a policy associate at the trade association, Advanced Energy Economy, where she advocates for clean energy and transportation solutions across the West.

Popular in the Community