Two opinions in a recent Sunday paper deserve some comment. Oilman Harvey Yates makes light of efforts to reduce the use of oil in the economy, noting it would be nearly impossible for a county to go near carbon neutral (“I’m an Oil Magnate: Let’s make a deal,” My View, July 3).

Let’s pick a county, as he challenges. Taos County would be all solar, save the ski valley, today for electric needs. Cars are traded. If we eliminated oil subsidies and used them for clean transportation, it’s easily conceivable Taos residents might be using electric or hybrid vehicles in 10 years. Similarly, all heating systems are someday replaced. What those of us who care about the planet want is a transition. Yates talks in Proud Boy style belittling the idea and hardly deserves attention.

On the other hand, Bryce Zedalis has a fine opinion piece (“Electricity piracy looms over New Mexico,” My View, July 3) on the costs to society of cryptocurrency mining.

Shane Woolbright is a retired electric utility association executive and former city manager.

