I’m a resident of Santa Fe District 3, and I oppose the development Homewise has put forth for the South Meadows open space. I know it doesn’t seem like much compared to the expansive public land in other areas of Santa Fe, but to those of us who live nearby, there is beauty and potential in this place. I’m writing to explain to you why this area is extremely valuable to our community.
As many already know, District 3 has the least amount of developed park space in the city. This fact forces residents of District 3 to travel miles for amenities like tennis courts, basketball courts, public pools and the city-famous pickleball courts. But it also means that the residents who live within the Airport/Agua Fría corridor really value the open space that exists on South Meadows, even if there are no amenities available.
I understand the need for affordable housing in Santa Fe and greatly value the mission and vision of Homewise. My concern is, in this particular area where most of the homes are already affordable and where home density has taken precedence over spaces to recreate and be in nature, this isn’t a “not in my backyard” situation. There literally will be no accessible public land in that area if the Homewise proposal is approved. Homewise is offering a 2-acre enclosed park, controlled by a homeowners association and susceptible to continuous use by a school. That unfortunately pales in comparison to the existing 22-acre open space, even in its current undeveloped state. It also cannot compare to the original Santa Fe County park plans that community leaders developed years ago.
And finally, the city has indicated an interest in understanding the increased violence on the south side and exploring solutions to combat this. It has been brought up on multiple occasions that there is not much on the south side to occupy residents. I know that the Southside Teen Center will be complete next year, and I’m grateful that the youth will have a place to go. But I have to point out that we’ve neglected the family unit in our plans for the south side. Those teens will go home to families — families that should be able to experience nature and joy, appreciation for community and accessible recreation, as a whole. Prioritizing places to gather and making the south side accessible to many of the beautiful festivals, fairs and other events that make Santa Fe the city we love would help with that.
